Erin Coffel ends softball career at Bremen as a state champion

Senior Erin Coffel is one of the best athletes to ever walk the halls at Bremen High School.

"To wear Bremen across your chest is something I take pride in because we have such a small knit community," Coffel said.

In 2019, she was named the Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in Indiana, and also led the Lions to their first ever softball state championship. Coffel wanted more than anything to defend the Lions crown, but due to COVID-19, the state title game was the last softball game she ever played at Bremen.

"I thought I was going to get a whole other season under my belt," Coffel said. "I didn’t get that feeling of my last game then but it was still such a bittersweet moment. I’ll take it for my last game. Obviously it’s a great way to go out."

That positive mindset has Coffel pushing through this difficult time.

"I was really sad for a few days but obviously you can’t do anything about it so I chose to take it in a positive way and get better for my next step," Coffel said.

Her next step is at the University of Kentucky, where she’ll play college softball. Coffel has been committed to Kentucky since her freshman year, and has big goals for her first year on campus.

"Going in, I hope I can get a starting spot but it’s not going to come easy whatsoever so this summer, this extended summer, I’m going to have to grind it out," Coffel said. "I want to be a starter. I want to make an impact as soon as I step foot into that program."

Coffel knows even though she’ll be playing in the Blue Grass State, the Bremen community always has her back.

"Everyone is so supportive," Coffel said. "Everyone is always rallying around you. I’m so grateful to play for Bremen."