Elston says Irish defensive line is best in "quite some time"

Notre Dame's defensive line remains one of the strongest in college football.

Returning starters and now captains Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem pack a one-two punch.

Daelin Hayes and Kurt Hinish also provide strong support as well.

With fall camp officially wrapped up Sunday, defensive line coach Mike Elston says his d-line is one of the best he's had at Notre Dame.

“Yeah I'm excited about everybody,” Elston said. “I think as a whole this is the best defensive line we've had here in quite some time. I'm excited for the development of everyone, not just Julian and Khalid. I love where we're headed with our defensive tackles. I think that's where we got make sure, you know we've lost some guys inside there so everybody that's in our defensive line room is really coming on and their going to play a huge role. It is a special group considering all of them and having two captains in there. One being a very vocal leader and the other just doing everything right and leading by example and holding everyone accountable. It's just a great group of guys and it's great to have captains in there.”

