Elliott gets 40th shutout in Flyers' 3-0 win over Red Wings

Brian Elliott made 16 saves to earn his 40th career shutout in the Philadelphia Flyers' 3-0 win over the sinking Detroit Red Wings.

Scott Laughton, Kevin Hayes and defenseman Matt Niskanen scored for Philadelphia. The goals by Hayes and Niskanen were short-handed.

The punchless Red Wings have been shut out in two consecutive games and have lost nine straight overall.

