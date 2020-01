Elkhart high school football stand out Rodney McGraw has made it official, he has committed to play for Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers starting in 2021.

According to 247sports, McGraw is a three-star recruit and is ranked as the sixth best player in the Hoosier State.

McGraw picks Indiana over schools like Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue.

McGraw has decided to stay home. He is the first commit in Indiana's 2021 recruiting class.