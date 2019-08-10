Elkhart Memorial wants final year to be memorable

It's a bittersweet year for the Elkhart Memorial Chargers.

It's the final year before the school merges with Elkhart Central and the Chargers want to make this season count.

Scot Shaw enters his fifth season as head coach.

Last season the team finished 3-7.

This year both Shaw and his players want to make it a memorable one.

"We have set our goals about the last season here as far as wins, conference and what we wanna do post-season and stuff like that," Shaw said. "We have a lot of goals and they're all basically the end of Memorial, the last ride here. Hopefully we are able to achieve all of them. "

"It is absolutely crazy to think that I'm going to be the last Charger quarterback," senior quarterback Tyler Lehner said. "It's honestly an honor to represent the past quarterbacks here. It's an honor for our team to represent past teams at Elkhart Memorial and we just want to go out with a bang."

"I'm humbled by being on this team," senior offensive tackle Drew Schulz said. "To think that I'm going to be on the last team at Elkhart Memorial, it's crazy to think that and I am so glad that I can be apart of this amazing school."

Elkhart Memorial kicks off its final season with the final Battle for the Mangy Lion against Elkhart Central on Aug. 23