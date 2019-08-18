Elkhart Central wants to focus solely on this season

We continue our coverage of local high school football teams preparing for the upcoming 2019 regular season.

The Elkhart Central Blazers are relishing in their final season.

Last year the Blazers finished 6-6 under Head Coach Josh Shattuck in his second year.

While this is the last season for Elkhart Central, the team is solely focused on this season and making the alma mater proud.

“For our team, we're just kind of looking at it like this is a one year season,” Shattuck said. “We're going to try to have the best season that we can have for Elkhart Central. That's just where our mindset is. All the cards will fall into place after that, however they may fall. But that's for another time, another place.”

“It's a huge honor,” senior halfback Bobby Kiefer said. “I've had a lot people in my family that have played Elkhart Central football. It's nice to really show out for the city and for my family and all that have played before me.

“It's kind of bittersweet,” senior lineman Sean Holman said. “I'm kind of happy that I am one of the last people to be on this team. I want to make the alma mater proud and bring some W's to the team this year."

Elkhart Central kicks off its final season with the final Battle for the Mangy Lion against Elkhart Memorial Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

