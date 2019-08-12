Edwardsburg Eddies hit practice field, ready to defend state title

The Eddies hit the practice field for the first time since winning it all at Ford Field last season, and they hope they can get back again.

"It would be absolutely amazing, especially for our community here," Edwardsburg senior Dillon Hursh said. "It was a great time and was especially meaningful last year, so everyone looks up to us, and we look back up at them, so it would be a great thing as a community."

Head coach Kevin Bartz is entering Year 25 leading the Edwardsburg football team and wants the team to be focused in camp.

"Last year ended, couldn't have ended any better," Bartz said. "We had our perfect 14-0 season. These kids have been hungry since then. They know that what happened last year doesn't necessarily carry over other than the excitement of, lets go see if we can get another one."

Bartz and the rest of the Eddies are pumped to be back on the practice field to begin their title defense.

"Expectations are high again," Edwardsburg senior offensive lineman Josh Priebe said. "We won state last year, and the expectation is to do that again and get back there to do the same thing as we have been. It would mean everything. Senior year, going out, going back to the state championship, that would mean everything. That would be amazing."

The Eddies kick off their season at home with Dowaigiac on Aug. 29.

