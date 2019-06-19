East wins Midwest League All-Star Game after Betts prevails in HR Derby tiebreaker

For the second straight night, Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Chris Betts played hero at Four Winds Field. The 2019 Midwest League Home Run Derby Champion brought home the MVP of the All-Star game after hitting two home runs in the tie-breaker home run derby to give the East a 4-3 win over the West.

The three-day stretch was an overall success at Four Winds Field.

"It's been crazy honestly," South Bend Cubs pitcher Jeff Passatino said. "In the hotel lobby [everyone was] trying to get autographs, [and we kept] meeting fans and meeting young kids. That's what it's all about. That's what we are here to do. Just try to make people's day. Try to make people happy and of course go out and play our best in the all-star game tonight."

The All-Star festivities in South Bend even made some of the Cubs feel like big leaguers.

"It's an awesome experience because they do so much for us here and I literally feel like a star right now," South Bend Cubs pitcher Cam Sanders said. "People coming out of everywhere signing and I got to sign for them. I was like wow, that's what it feels like to be a star."

Over 7,000 fans were in attendance for the Midwest League All Star Game. The South Bend Cubs will be back at Four Winds Field on Thursday as they begin a four game series with Bowling Green.