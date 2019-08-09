East Side 12U All-Stars play for Cal Ripken World Series Title

One South Bend team will be competing for a national championship.

The East Side 12 year old baseball team is going for the Cal Ripken 2019 World Series Title.

East Side has represented South Bend by going 5-0 in pool play with wins over teams from California, Massachusetts, Guam, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The team won again 3-2 over Pacific South West on Thursday night and they go for the crown against the tournament Host Visalia on Friday.

The championship game tonight takes place at 10:30 PM ET.

You can watch the game here.

