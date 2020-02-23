Durham, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana past No. 9 Penn State

Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to a 68-60 victory over No. 9 Penn State.

Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers.

They started hot but needed to hit their final four free throws to help seal the win.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State with 29 points.

He was plagued with foul trouble all game and finished with four fouls.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/23/2020 2:52:24 PM (GMT -5:00)