Dumba's 2 goals, assist lead Wild to 7-1 win over Red Wings

Defenseman Matt Dumba had two goals and an assist and the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-1.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists and Ryan Hartman and Ryan Donato added a goal and an assist each for the Wild.

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard is 0-18-2 since his last win on Oct. 29. He allowed five goals before being pulled a little more than midway through the second period.

It was the fifth time he has been pulled this season. He has allowed nine goals on 33 shots in his last two games.

2/27/2020 10:17:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

