Dumba scores OT winner as Wild beat Blackhawks 3-2

Matt Dumba scored with 2:39 remaining in overtime to liftthe Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kevin Fiala scored twice for Minnesota and Alex Stalock made 27 saves. Dumba snapped a 33-game goal-scoring drought with his fourth of the season as the Wild won for the second time in three games.

Adam Boqvist and Olli Maatta scored in the third period for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 31 saves for the Blackhawks, who had won six of their previous seven games.

2/4/2020 11:07:15 PM (GMT -5:00)

