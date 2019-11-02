Drummond, Brown lead Pistons over Nets, 113-109

Andre Drummond had 25 points and 20 rebounds, Bruce Brown added career highs of 22 points and seven assists, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Saturday night.

Luke Kennard finished with 24 points and helped seal the win with a driving basket and two free throws in the final 30 seconds of both teams' second game in two nights.

Drummond had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the third straight game and fourth time in seven games this season. He added six assists, five blocks and three steals.

Kyrie Irving had his first triple-double with Brooklyn with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Taurean Prince added 20 points and Joe Harris had 18.

The game swung wildly in the middle quarters. The Nets outscored Detroit by 15 points in the second quarter, and the Pistons turned it around for a 14-point advantage in the third.

Spencer Dinwiddie split a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining, and Drummond did the same with 6.7 seconds left to put the Pistons up 111-108.

Prince then split a pair, missing the second on purpose, and Drummond grabbed the rebound and made a pair with 3.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Drummond had 11 rebounds in the first quarter and assisted the first three baskets. His playmaking was a boost for a team short on ball-handlers.

Playing without injured point guards Reggie Jackson (back), Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Tim Frazier (shoulder), the Pistons played Brown and Kennard at the position, with Drummond facilitating from the high post.

TIP-INS

Brooklyn: Caris LeVert said Friday night's 25-point performance against Houston was in honor of his grandmother, who died this week. . DeAndre Jordan returned to the starting lineup for the third game this season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game that Jarrett Allen has struggled against Drummond, which could force a change. In three games against Brooklyn last season, Drummond averaged 9.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Detroit: This was Detroit's third different starting lineup in seven games this season. . The Rev. Jesse Jackson was in attendance.

MONTH OFF

Jackson is out at least four weeks with a back injury, the team announced earlier Saturday.

Jackson, who played the season's first two games but has missed the last four, has a stress reaction in his lower back. The team announced treatment and rehabilitation has started and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

All-Star Blake Griffin has missed all seven games with lingering soreness in his left knee and hamstring. It was announced before the season that Griffin would be re-evaluated in early November.

UP NEXT

Brooklyn: Host New Orleans on Monday.

Detroit: The Pistons will close their second stretch of three games in four days this season Monday at Washington.