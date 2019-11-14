Drew White shows significant improvement since last year's Navy matchup

It's Navy week in South Bend as the Irish get ready to square up with the Midshipmen on Saturday.

Last year's game against Navy was linebacker Drew White's breakout party. He recorded six tackles in the first game in which he played significant minutes.

This year, he earned the nod at starting linebacker.

White says he feels like he has improved so much since the last Navy game, but he isn't satisfied and hopes to continue to improve.

"I feel like I've done some good things," White said. "Some things I am learning on. I think I'm getting better each week. I'm just learning different things each week. Definitely just trying to be a leader this year, but at the same time, I play with a chip on my shoulder every game this year, just like last year, so it really hasn't changed too much."

White and the Fighting Irish take on Navy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. You can, of course, catch that game on WNDU.

