Dragic hits go-ahead shot, Heat top Pacers 113-112

Goran Dragic scored in the lane with 6.8 seconds remaining to cap a wild finish and the Miami Heat improved the NBA’s best home record to 14-1 by defeating the Indiana Pacers 113-112.

Jimmy Butler had 20 points for Miami and Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Aaron Holiday led Indiana with 17 points and the Pacers had seven players in double figures.

12/27/2019 10:25:52 PM (GMT -5:00)

