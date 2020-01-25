Dosunmu's shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan 64-62

Ayo Dosunmu hit a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 victory over Michigan.

The Illini moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten for the moment, and they extended their winning streak to six with a hard-fought victory over the Wolverines.

Michigan has lost four in a row and may again be without forward Isaiah Livers because of an injury. Dosunmu finished with 27 points.

Zavier Simpson scored 17 for Michigan. Livers returned from a six-game absence but was hurt again in the second half.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)