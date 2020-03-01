Dosunmu scores 17 Illini hold off Hoosiers 67-66

Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois over Indiana 67-66.

Dosunmu hit the 3-pointer with 1:28 left to put Illinois up 65-60.

Rob Phinisee then hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to pull Indiana within two.

Following a missed Illinois free throw Andres Feliz ripped the rebound away from Phinisee.

Dosunmu was fouled and hit both free throws to make the score 67-63.

Phinisee hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Aljami Durham led Indiana with 13 points.

