Doncic's triple-double lifts Mavs past Pistons in Mexico

Luka Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Dallas over Detroit 122-111 in Mexico City on Thursday night.

Seth Curry scored a season-high 30 off the bench for the Mavericks.

Dallas improved to 17-7 to match its best 24-game start in five years.

Andre Drummond led Detroit with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

12/12/2019 11:43:14 PM (GMT -5:00)

