Doncic's big third quarter leads Mavericks over Bulls 118-110

Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls 118-110.

Doncic had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Dallas. It was his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season.

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 26 points, who lost Wendell Carter Jr. to an apparent ankle injury.

Doncic scored 17 of the Mavs’ 19 points in the final 5:35 of the third quarter to break open what had been a tie game.

1/6/2020 10:57:15 PM (GMT -5:00)

