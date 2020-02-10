Dinwiddie's basket gives Nets win, Pacers 6th straight loss

Spencer Dinwiddie made a 21-foot jumper with 5 seconds left to give the Brooklyn Nets a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds. But Malcolm Brogdon's 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short and the Pacers lost their sixth in a row.

Brooklyn has won two straight at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his fourth triple-double this season.

2/10/2020 9:53:52 PM (GMT -5:00)

