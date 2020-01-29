Dinwiddie, emotional Irving lead Nets past Pistons, 125-115

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points in his first game with his new jersey number, Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup to score 20 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 125-115.

Irving didn't play Sunday at New York after learning of Kobe Bryant's death, and Dinwiddie was in tears after the game talking about what the Lakers star meant to him. Dinwiddie changed his number from No. 8, one of the numbers Bryant wore, to No. 26 on Tuesday.

Reggie Jackson scored 23 points during one the best games of his injury-plagued season and Derrick Rose had 22 for the Pistons.

