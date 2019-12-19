Digger Phelps nominated for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame today announced the highly anticipated list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2020, including several high-profile first-time nominees including Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash.

That list includes former Notre Dame basketball coach Digger Phelps. Phelps has a 419-200 overall record during his entire coaching career and led Notre Dame men's basketball to its only Final Four appearance in 1978.

A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by The Jump on ESPN, hosted by Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins and Class of 2010 Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below.

A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2020 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 14th in Chicago, Illinois. The entire Class of 2020, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia in early April.

The Enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield, Mass., August 29, 2020. Tickets for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony and various events surrounding the ceremony will be on-sale at a later date.

