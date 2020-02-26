Destinee Walker is excited to face her old North Carolina teammates

Thursday is the final home game of the season for the Notre Dame women's basketball team, and it's a homecoming of sorts for Irish guard Destinee Walker.

Thursday night, the Irish square off with North Carolina, which is where Walker transferred from last May.

"I don't know where we would be without her," Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw said. "She's our leading scorer. She's done so many great things. She's become a very aggressive offensive player. Defensively, she does a lot of good things. She's rebounding a little bit more. She's doing so many great things and she's just continuing to get better every day."

Walker says she's grateful just to be playing against anybody after missing action the previous two seasons due to injuries, but she definitely is excited to play against some of her old teammates from Chapel Hill.

"It should be new plays and new defenses," Walker said. "This is a group of girls that knows me, and I haven't been able to play the last two years, so for them to see me on the court, I'm sure it's going to be good."

Walker and the Irish take on North Carolina Thursday at 7 p.m. You can catch the game on ACC Network extra.

If you are going to tomorrow's game, Notre Dame will have it's senior night presentations for Katie Cole and Marta Sniezek at 6:40 p.m.

