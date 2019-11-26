Destinee Walker has breakthrough moment

Notre Dame women's basketball got its biggest win of the year over the weekend against Michigan.

It was thanks, in part, to a monster game from grad transfer Destinee Walker.

Walker scored 27 points for the Golden Domers, more than a third of what the team scored in total.

Walker is now averaging 15 points per game for the Irish.

It was the breakout game head coach Muffet McGraw says she needed.

“Destinee finally had a game,” McGraw said. “She was really disappointed with herself after the Michigan State game. Came out to Toledo and I thought she had to a work a little bit harder to get her shot. And then that game just really, really felt it. We were able to continue to get her the ball.”

Walker says she was being too hard on herself.

“Yeah, I think that more at the beginning of the year, I was putting a lot of pressure on myself -- you know, coming back from an injury and not playing for a while,” Walker said. “I was starting to overthink a lot. I think this game before I talked to my teammates and my coaches, you know, about just like going out there and playing and playing my hardest and trying not to think too much about it. So, I think that's what happened.”

Walker and the Irish are down in Cancun preparing for their game against Florida Gulf Coast on Thanksgiving.

