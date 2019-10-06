Despite shutout, Kelly still wants to see defensive improvements

The Fighting Irish recorded their first shutout in five years yesterday against Bowling Green, but Brian Kelly still wants to see room for improvement.

The Notre Dame defense held bowling green to just 228 yards on Saturday while also forcing two fumbles.

Six different Golden Domers recorded a tackle for a loss.

But head coach Brian Kelly still wants to see improvements on third down as the Falcons converted 42% of their opportunities.

“There’s some things that we have to tighten up in coverage,” Kelly said. Obviously we're going to play elite receivers next week. We can't do some of the things we did today. Our guys know that. We're going to have to tighten some things up. We still bring a lot of pressure. We're still going to pressure the quarterback. That made up for it. But those things got to clean up a little bit. I'd say it probably focuses a little bit on that.”

Julian Okwara says the Irish D had one of their best weeks of practice heading in to Saturday.

“We come out here every day to work our best and just work our hardest to be the best defense in the country,” Okwara said. “So I think just coming out here and having that mindset every day. Hopefully, I think everyone out here was confident and everything in coming out with the game plan.”

So all eyes for the Irish now turn to rival USC. Some good news for the Irish, Kelly says there no new injuries from Saturday’s game.

.