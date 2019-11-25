Denny Dock returns as Lakeshore head coach

A familiar face will be returning to the sidelines to coach the Lakeshore Lancers.

Denny Dock will come out of retirement to become the school's new head football coach.

Dock coached the team for 26 years before retiring in 2013. He had been with the team for 34 seasons overall.

During his time at Lakeshore, Dock led the lancers to 17 playoff appearances and five regional championships.

He takes over the Lancers after Bryan Keim resigned.

Dock returns the field next season as the Lancers take on Portage Central.

