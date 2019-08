The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Notre Dame and Marian high school hoops star Demetrius Jackson, it was announced Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

In 2018, Jackson averaged 3.7 points and 6.5 minutes in six games for Philadelphia. The former Golden Domer and Marian Knight averaged 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in eight games last season for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.