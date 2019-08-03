Demetrius Jackson donates court to Marian High School

Yesterday was a special day at Marian High School.

Marian grad Demetrius Jackson donated a new basketball court at his alma mater.

Jackson is Marian's all-time leading scorer and spent most of his time in high school in this gym.

Jackson says the new floor at Marian High School wouldn't have been possible without putting in hard work 24/7. He hopes current and future Knights will enjoy the new hardwood for years to come.

"When you work hard, good things happen," Jackson said. "When those good things happen, you try to help other people and try to bless other people. Let other people experience your blessings. I've been very fortunate to go to such a great high school and I've been very fortunate to have such great coaches and great mentors who helped me make it to a professional level. I try to give that back."