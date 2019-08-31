Defensive line uses "warrior" mindset to get ready for Louisville

Less than 48 hours until the Irish begin their season down in Louisville and a key factor in Notre Dame's favor? Their strong defensive line.

Returning starters and now captains Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara pack a one-two punch.

Daelin Hayes, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish also providing strong support as well.

So many strong lineman give the Irish a problem, well a good problem to have, in too much depth.

The powerhouse line also helps those in the secondary.

“We just tell everybody that they know they need to be ready,” defensive line coach Mike Elston said. “We have packages that Coach Lea and the staff have put together to try and get everybody in as best as we can. It's a good problem to have that we have some good depth but there's a plan to try and play as many guys as we can.”

“I think we're really going to have a warrior dominating mindset like we want to dominate and punish our opponent to be honest,” defensive lineman Khalid Kareem said. “So by this group of guys, a very talented group of people so we can really go out there and show the world we're truly about what we can do.”

“If they do their job, it makes our job easier,” safety Alohi Gilman said. “We do our job, and their job easier as well. So they're a bunch of dogs up there and bunch of hunters out there who just love to compete and love to get out to quarterback. So it's really nice seeing that.”

