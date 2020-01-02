Defensive backs coach Todd Lyght to leave Notre Dame

On Thursday, Notre Dame announced that defensive backs coach Todd Lyght will be leaving the program.

Lyght has been the defensive backs coach at Notre Dame since 2015 and played for the Domers from 1987 to 1990.

Brian Kelly released a statement following the news:

"I'd like to thank Todd for his years of service to his alma mater. He has been a valuable part of our staff and his impact as both a player and coach here at Notre Dame will be lasting. As he leaves the university to pursue future endeavors, I'm grateful for everything Todd contributed, and we wish him, Stefanie and their family nothing but the best."

16 News now has been told Lyght will look to pursue an opportunity in the NFL.

