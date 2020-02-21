DeBrincat scores twice, rallies Blackhawks past Preds in OT

Alex DeBrincat scored in the third period and overtime to rally the Chicago Blackhawks past the Nashville Predators 2-1.

DeBrincat skated in alone from center ice, then snapped off a shot with 57.8 seconds left in the extra period that beat Pekka Rinne high on the glove side for his 16th goal.

DeBrincat tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal midway through the third period. His goal came on a deflection and snapped Chicago's 0-for-21 drought with the man advantage.

Mattias Ekholm scored in the second period for Nashville.

