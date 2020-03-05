DeBrincat helps Blackhawks top Oilers to win 4th straight

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, rookie Adam Boqvist had two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Blackhawks as they climbed within four points of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Josh Archibald and Kailer Yamamoto had goals for Edmonton, which had its three-game winning streak ended. Leon Draisaitl had two assists to push his league-leading points total to 110.

