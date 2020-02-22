DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker dominate, Suns top Bulls 112-104

DeAndre Ayton dominated with 28 points and 19 rebounds, Devin Booker had 29 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Chicago Bulls 112-104.

Phoenix outscored Chicago by 13 in the third quarter to wipe out a 10-point halftime deficit and ended the game on a 17-4 run to come away with the win after losing seven of nine.

The Bulls dropped their eighth in a row.

Ricky Rubio added 18 points and 11 assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points to help the Suns snap a five-game road losing streak.

Bulls rookie Coby White set a career high with 33 points and matched one by making seven 3-pointers.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points.

