David Ortiz Injured in Shooting in Dominican Republic

David Ortiz has reportedly been shot in the Dominican Republic.

According to ESPN, the former Red Sox player was shot and wounded during an attempted armed robbery at an amusement center in Santo Domingo Sunday night.

Ortiz was transported to a hospital. His exact status is unknown at this time.

A local TV host, Jhoel Lopez, posted a photo with Ortiz earlier Sunday night. He was also wounded in the incident.

A suspect has been arrested, according to reports.

NBC has not independently confirmed the reports.

The Major League Baseball Twitter account posted about the shooting late Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with David Ortiz, who is reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, per @Enrique_Rojas1."

Several MLB stars took to Twitter upon hearing the news.

Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez tweeted, "Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family."

Los Angeles Angels player Mike Trout wrote, "Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz."

Former MLB player Shane Victorino tweeted, "Prayers for my brother @davidortiz... hearing all this news is so disheartening."

Former NESN Red Sox announcer Don Orsillo posted, "Thoughts and prayers with my friend David Ortiz. #BigPapi."

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman wrote, "Prayers up for my bro @davidortiz man. One of the best human beings I've ever met. Hate seeing that. Hoping for the best!"

Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner tweeted, "All the prayers for @davidortiz right now."

New York Yankees player Gleyber Torres posted, "Keeping @davidortiz in my prayers. God willing he will be okay and recover quick."

Red Sox fans in Boston also reacted to the news Sunday night.

"I honestly think it's crazy that someone would do that to someone of such stature. They should know who he is and they should know what he means to the town and the community and the things he has done. So for that to have happened is no less than a tragedy," one fan said.

"You shouldn't have someone like David Ortiz— such a great guy, such a great player, such a great part of the whole Boston city— getting shot down by some random guy, some random act of violence."

Ortiz retired in 2016 after a 20-year major league career, including 14 years in Boston. The designated hitter helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004. His number, 34, was retired by the Red Sox in 2017.