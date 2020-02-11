Dane Goodwin continues to thrive off the bench

Notre Dame is now 6-6 in conference play, and the play of sophomore guard Dane Goodwin has certainly given the Irish the boost they need during this current winning streak.

Goodwin is the only player in the ACC averaging double figures with less than three games started this season.

He also leads all major conference players in points per game off the bench and ranks sixth in the country among all Division I players.

Coach Mike Brey has been forced to get on Goodwin to score more, and it's worked. Goodwin likes how he's able to contribute off the bench.

"Just accepting my role, really," Goodwin said. "Going in there, doing what I can do to help the team, and that's been scoring. Just coming in ready to score. I've really gotten better at my role, honestly. Coach has been confident in me and telling me what to do and it's been working recently."

We'll see if Goodwin's recent stretch as well as the Domers winning streak continues tonight. They tipped off against Virginia at 9 p.m.

