Dan Purlee resigns as Cassopolis HS football coach

On Tuesday, Cassopolis High School head football coach Dan Purlee announced that he is resigning. He's been the head coach of the Rangers since 2012.

Purlee released an official statement following his resignation:

"I'd like to just thank Cassopolis Public Schools for giving me the opportunity. Thanks to the community of Cassopolis for their support. Thanks to my tremendous coaching staff for their time and dedication. Most importantly, thanks to all my players for there hard work and commitment to success."

In his eight years at Cassopolis, the Rangers went 70-22 with seven straight playoff appearances.

Purlee says the reason he decided to step away was to be closer to his family.

