South Bend native and former Riley Wildcat Damezi Anderson announced on Twitter Thursday that he's transferring to the University of Loyola-Chicago.

Anderson left Indiana two weeks ago.

He played in 18 games this season for the Hoosiers and average 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He also made 9 of his 10 free throw attempts.

Anderson will have to sit out next season.