Dach scores shootout winner, Blackhawks beat Devils 2-1

Kirby Dach scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the New Jersey Devils 2-1. Chicago won its second game in two nights. Corey Crawford preserved the victory by stopping Jack Hughes on the final shootout attempt to cap a night where he won his 250th game.

He had 29 saves. Alex DeBrincat scored in the second period for Chicago, and Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane also connected in the shootout. Taylor Hall scored for the Devils, who are 0-2 under interim coach Alain Nasreddine. Mackenzie Blackwood had 28 saves.

12/6/2019 11:13:41 PM (GMT -5:00)