Cunane leads No. 9 Wolfpack women to 90-56 rout of Irish

Elissa Cunane recorded her ninth double-double of the season as hot-shooting No. 9 North Carolina State beat beleaguered Notre Dame 90-56.

Cunane had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes for coach Wes Moore’s Wolfpack.

Jada Boyd scored 16 points, Kayla Jones added 15 points and Kai Crutchfield scored 13 for N.C. State, which shot 57%.

Katlyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points for the Fighting Irish, who suffered their fifth straight home loss and seventh of the season.

Both of those are low marks for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw in her 33 seasons.

