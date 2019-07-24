Cubs win third straight by beating Captains 8-2

Since losing four games in a row to start their most recent road trip, the South Bend Cubs have responded with three consecutive wins and began their home series against the Lake County Captains with an 8-2 victory.

South Bend picked up wins in the final two games of the road trip in Beloit. They took that offensive momentum into today’s opener against Lake County. In the finale against Beloit, the Cubs scored all six of their runs in the 6th inning. Today’s game started with another monster inning, as they plated five in the 2nd inning against the Captains.

The big offensive explosion also balanced well with strong starting pitching. Peyton Remy did not allow a hit through his first four innings of work. He was pulled with two outs in the 5th inning with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

The run support for Remy was more than enough, as the Cubs jumped on Lake County starter Eli Lingos. Lingos allowed seven total runs, with six of them earned. South Bend’s 2nd inning started with an RBI single from Jonathan Sierra.

The play that really caused a shift in the game was when Rafael Narea laid down a bunt in front of home plate that was fielded by the pitcher Lingos. On a throw to first, Lingos airmailed the first baseman and both Sierra and Cole Roederer scored. The bunt was followed by two more RBI singles.

Although he did not have an RBI, Roederer made a large impact on Wednesday night too. He was on base three times, and continued his hot stretch after a two home run game in Wisconsin.

Out of the bullpen, Casey Ryan and Sean Barry pitched the final 4.1 innings. Between the two tall right-handers, they allowed a run each and the Cubs cruised their way to the opener win. The Cubs now sit with a 52-47 overall record.

South Bend will have a chance to win the series tomorrow night in game two with lefty Brailyn Marquez on the mound. First pitch from Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 PM.