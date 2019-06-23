Cubs win shootout versus Hot Rods 11-10

The South Bend Cubs smacked ten doubles against the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the series finale on Sunday afternoon as the club held on and walked away with a 11-10 win to split the four-game set. Andy Weber, Cole Roederer, Levi Jordan, and Jonathan Sierra each picked up two doubles apiece to lead South Bend to the victory.

The afternoon started with bright and sunny conditions as Cam Sanders took the hill for the Cubs. Sanders lasted 4.2 innings and struck out six batters, but fell one strike short of earning the win. South Bend quickly put themselves up by a score of 8-0 after three innings.

The Cubs ripped four of their ten doubles in a row in the bottom of the 3rd as Tyler Durna, Chris Morel, Roederer, and Sierra all participated in the rally. Bowling Green began their rise back into the game in the top of the 5th. Midwest League All-Star Grant Witherspoon had a two-strike count on him courtesy of Sanders. On the next pitch, Witherspoon smashed a double and Sanders was pulled by Manager Buddy Bailey.

The next batter was Jordan Qsar, who struck out against new Cubs pitcher Eugenio Palma to end the frame.

South Bend was held scoreless from innings five through seven. This allowed the Hot Rods to slowly chip away. They scored at least a run in each inning past the 4th. After Palma allowed four runs in 1.2 innings, the next reliever Brendan King quieted things down and gave up one run through 1.2 innings of his own.

The Cubs pushed back with one more rally in the bottom of the 8th as Weber got it started with a leadoff double. He eventually scored after Durna reached on an error. Sierra then came up and knocked his second double of the game off the left field wall to plate Brennen Davis.

In the Midwest League, the Cubs continue to lead the circuit in doubles with 134. As the game reached the 9th with rainy conditions, closer Ethan Roberts came on and earned his ninth save. It came with drama, as the Hot Rods scored two more times as the game stood at 11-10.

Holding onto the slim lead means the Cubs split the series against Bowling Green two games apiece. South Bend’s record sits at 39-33 and 2-2 in the second half. With an off day tomorrow, the Cubs will head to Fort Wayne to take on the TinCaps starting on Tuesday.