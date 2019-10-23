Report: Cubs to hire former catcher David Ross as next manager

The Chicago Cubs are expected to hire former catcher David Ross as the club's next manager.

The news comes from several reports. The Chicago Sun-Times says that, after Ross' second interview with the team this week, he may be announced as the new manager as soon as Thursday.

Ross currently serves as a special assistant to the team. He has never managed at any level.

His fan-favorite status as ace Jon Lester's personal catcher and his role on the young 2016 World Series-winning team earned him the nickname "Grandpa Rossy."

