Report: Cubs to hire former catcher David Ross as next manager

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, greets David Ross after Ross threw a ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. before Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 10:37 AM, Oct 23, 2019

CHICAGO (WNDU) – The Chicago Cubs are expected to hire former catcher David Ross as the club's next manager.

The news comes from several reports. The Chicago Sun-Times says that, after Ross' second interview with the team this week, he may be announced as the new manager as soon as Thursday.

Ross currently serves as a special assistant to the team. He has never managed at any level.

His fan-favorite status as ace Jon Lester's personal catcher and his role on the young 2016 World Series-winning team earned him the nickname "Grandpa Rossy."

 