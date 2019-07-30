SB Cubs stay hot and beat Whitecaps 4-1 to open series

The South Bend Cubs won their fourth straight game on Tuesday night to open a new series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. After sweeping the Lansing Lugnuts in the last series, South Bend maintains their two-game wild card lead with tonight’s 4-1 win.

The night started in a similar way for the Cubs, as Brennen Davis hit a home run in his first at-bat. Davis homered in his final at-bat against the Lugnuts, and he went yard in his first one against the Whitecaps. The two-run shot put the Cubs up 2-0.

On the mound, Peyton Remy continued his success out of the rotation by tossing 5.2 innings of one run baseball. In his quality start, Remy struck out six batters and walked just one. Out of the bullpen, Eugenio Palma and Sean Barry combined for 3.1 scoreless innings and sent the Whitecaps packing for the night.

Remy earned the win, while Barry grabbed his fifth save. On the West Michigan side, Wilkel Hernandez took the loss despite striking out six batters in five innings.

South Bend added a run in both the 7th and 8th innings to put West Michigan away. Davis picked up his second RBI and brought in newcomer Nelson Maldonado on a single. Luke Reynolds hit his second Midwest League home run off the video board in right-center field to bring the lead to 4-1.

With the win, the Cubs improve to 57-48 on the season and 20-17 through the second half. They will go for their fifth win in a row tomorrow night against West Michigan at 7:05 PM. Brailyn Marquez is the expected starter for South Bend.