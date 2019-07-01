SB Cubs fall in finale to Dragons 6-2

For the sixth straight day, the opposing team scored first against the South Bend Cubs. For the past three, South Bend produced comeback wins. But on Monday night in the series finale against the Dayton Dragons, their rally attempts were cut short and the Dragons finished the series off with a 6-2 win.

The Dragons plated the first run of the game against Riley Thompson when Miles Gordon took the right-hander deep over the right field wall for a 1-0 lead. It was only the sixth home run that Thompson had given up in over 60 innings.

Dayton took a commanding 3-0 lead with two runs in the top of the 4th, including an RBI double by Brian Rey. Not only did Dayton have the shutout lead at the time, but the Cubs did not have a hit through three innings.

South Bend’s first hit came on a blooper single by Delvin Zinn in the bottom of the 4th inning. He was quickly doubled home by Andy Weber. The Cubs shortstop Weber finished off a great series at the plate against the Dragons with his fourth RBI to bring his season total to 39.

Marcus Mastrobuoni continued the rally with an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th scoring Cole Roederer. Mastrobuoni has looked comfortable with the Cubs since debuting last month, as he has nine hits in eight games along with some strong work behind the plate catching.

The Cubs rally was short-lived, however, as the Dragons plated two more in the top of the 6th to lead 5-2. They added one more run late to finish the 6-2 final.

Thompson takes the loss and sees his record fall to 4-4 on the season. The hard-throwing righty did manage five strikeouts in his five innings. Out of the bullpen, Eugenio Palma surrendered three runs in his 3.2 innings of work. The closer Ethan Roberts picked up the final out of the 9th inning on a strikeout.

With the loss, the Cubs record now sits at 43-36 overall and 6-5 through the Midwest League’s second half. They will open a new series tomorrow night against the West Michigan Whitecaps for a total of four games. The first two will come at Four Winds Field on July 2 and 3, with the last two in Comstock Park on July 4 and 5. First pitch tomorrow night is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.