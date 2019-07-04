Cubs erupt after Maddon's ejection to rip Pirates 11-3

Kris Bryant hit his 17th homer and the Chicago Cubs erupted following manager Joe Maddon's fourth-inning ejection, routing the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Thursday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Bryant tied a season high with four hits, including a first-inning shot to the seats in right-center off Jordan Lyles (5-5). Robel Garcia finished a double short of the cycle in his first major league start. Willson Contreras drove in three runs for the Cubs, who moved back into a tie with Milwaukee for first place in the crowded NL Central, where all five teams are separated by 3 1/2 games.

Maddon watched the final 5 1/2 innings from the Chicago clubhouse after getting tossed following an exchange with the Pittsburgh dugout that ended with Maddon being restrained by home plate umpire Joe West.

Maddon appeared to take exception with Lyles pitching up and in to All-Star Javier Báez. He walked onto the field pointing his finger at Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. West and Bryant teamed up to hold Maddon back while Hurdle watched from just outside the Pittsburgh dugout.

7/4/2019 7:26:09 PM (GMT -4:00)