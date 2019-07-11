Cubs come back to beat Cougars 2-1 behind Morel’s heroics

The South Bend Cubs came back to beat the Kane County Cougars on Thursday night from Four Winds Field by a final of 2-1 with small ball used to their advantage. The Cubs used a safety squeeze play to tie the game in the 6th inning after a dominant pitching performance from starter Derek Casey.

Casey took the ball Thursday and had the same type of stuff he did against Cedar Rapids in seven perfect innings back in May. With a sharp fastball, along with a dropping breaking ball and solid changeup, the right-hander made quick work of the Cougars through four scoreless innings.

In the 5th, Kane County capitalized on an RBI single from Zack Shannon to make it 1-0. South Bend quickly responded in the bottom of the 6th when Chris Morel came through in the clutch for the first time Thursday with a safety squeeze bunt with the tying run at third. Morel bunted the ball in front of the plate and Andy Weber hustled home to score.

Morel came through again in the bottom of the 8th with an RBI blooper hit over the second baseman Eddie Hernandez in right field. The hit again scored Weber and the Cubs led 2-1.

Out of the bullpen, Casey Ryan made his Four Winds Field debut with two hitless innings to keep the game tied. He was the pitcher of record during Morel’s single.

Brian Glowicki made his first appearance at Four Winds Field this season and tossed a scoreless 9th inning to earn the save. For Glowicki, it was his first Midwest League save of 2019. He finished second in the league in saves last season with 18.

With the win, the Cubs improve to 48-40 overall and 11-9 in the second half. They end the night still in a tie for the wild card spot in the Eastern Division with Lansing. The series finale between the Cubs and Cougars is set for tomorrow night at 7:35 PM. Lefty Faustino Carrera will take the hill for South Bend.