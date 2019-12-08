Coyotes rally for 4-3 shootout win over Blackhawks

Conor Garland and Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout against Robin Lehner, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from two goals down to to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

Patrick Kane connected against Darcy Kuemper in the tiebreaker as the Coyotes improved to 5-2 in shootouts this season and finished a 3-1 road trip.

Garland got his team-leading 12th goal in regulation, and Carl Soderberg and Christian Fischer also scored. Kuemper finished with 26 saves through overtime.

