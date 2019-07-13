Cougars power past Cubs 10-1 in series finale

The Kane County Cougars took a decisive series finale win over the South Bend Cubs from Four Winds Field by a final of 10-1 on Friday night. Behind another solid starting pitching performance in the Cougars rotation by Ryan Weiss, Kane County had their bats come alive in the rubber match to win the series.

The night started in a positive way for South Bend against Weiss, as they struck first to lead 1-0. On an RBI sac fly hit by Brennen Davis, Clayton Daniel came sprinting home for the early Cubs lead. South Bend was not only hoping to build some momentum in their next series starting tomorrow against Quad Cities, but to also avoid losing their second series at home this season.

Despite the solid start, the Cougars went on a streak of 10 unanswered runs off of South Bend pitching to close out the win. Lefty Faustino Carrera got the start for the Cubs and looked to become the first South Bend pitcher to six wins this season. In a rare off-night, the southpaw allowed seven runs on 10 hits and struck out three.

Carrera took the loss, but the bullpen had another solid night. Right-hander Brendan King was the first man out of the bullpen and tossed 2.2 shutout innings with two strikeouts. His ERA continues to fall and now sits at 3.91.

Closer Sean Barry allowed three runs, but all were unearned. In two innings, Barry punched out four Kane County Cougar hitters.

With the loss, the Cubs fall to 48-41 on the season and 11-10 through the second half. They will have the opportunity to rebound with the new series against Quad Cities starting tomorrow night at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Cam Sanders is the expected starter for the South Bend.