Construction nearly complete for new Knepp Field at Jimtown

Friday night lights at Jimtown will have a whole new look come football season.

Crews are putting the final touches on the brand new renovated artificial turf surface at Knepp Field.

Jimtown's athletic director says the plan's been in the works for three to five years.

The new field will also have a special shock pad underneath the surface to help with player safety surrounding concussions.

The athletic director says this new field is bigger than football.

“We've been talking about doing an artificial surface out here for years just to increase the amount of students and kids that can use it and the community so now the possibilities are endless,” athletic directior Nathan Dean said. “It's bigger than just football. It's marching band and PE classes and obviously the football team. There's so many opportunities now that this is creating, opportunities in space, time for kids, and access to the field.”

Jimtown expects the field to be completed sometime next week.

However, Jimtown’s first three games of the season are on the road so they will have to wait until Sep. 13 to show off the new field to the home crowd

