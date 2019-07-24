Connaughton says Milwaukee is right fit for him

Former Irish basketball guard Pat Connaughton was back in South Bend last week after wrapping up his first season in Milwaukee.

Connaughton spent the first three years of his professional career with the Portland Trail Blazers before signing with the Bucks this past offseason.

In Milwaukee, Connaughton recorded a career-high 6.9 points per game and tallied the highest shooting percentage of his career. Connaughton says the move to Milwaukee paid off big time.

"I loved it," Connaughton said. "I think it was my best experience in the NBA yet. It's not a slight on Portland, it's just how great that season was this year. In Milwaukee, playing for coach [Mike Budenzholzer], the organization, the front office, the owners, everyone had the same type of core culture of values that they wanted to bring to the table. I think that's why we gelled so well, and that's why are hoping to continue to improve and accomplish even more next year."

